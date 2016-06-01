Hollywood chats to Kyle Erasmus and Taki 222, & looks at National offroad and enduro racing

Hollywood reviews the EWXC rnd 2, team news, and more
GXCC round 2, all the pics, results & news + Hollywood looks ahead to events in March
MSA National CROSS COUNTRY Quad and Bikes
Racing from FJX rnd 1, Bidvest Yamaha Factory team and more
Wild West hosts Rnd 2 of the Liquorland National Enduro championship
HH reviews Hells gate, looks ahead to current events and intro’s Husky 2017 team
Dundee National enduro review, KTM Team news and more
Hollywood on location at GXCC rnd 1 & preview to 1st Junior Enduro
EXWC Serendipity review and ahead to GXCC Rnd 1
Hollywood announces the all new Junior Enduro series, and starts looking at the 2017 team line ups