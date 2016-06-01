Hollywood covers local and international news and brings us up to date for 2018

GXCC Round 1, Arbor – Hollywood reviews the opening round of the GXCC series
HolesShot Motorcycles joins the Hollywood team, and quick preview of Rnd 1 GXCC
Hollywood wraps up the 1st EWXC and looks ahead to the 1st MX event and more
Hollywood chats to Travis Teasdale, and reviews Rnd 1 Farm Jam
Hollywood previews the 2018 Racing calendar
Hollywood Hills, wraps up 2017, and looks ahead to various dates already out for 2018
Hollywood wraps up ROOF 2017
Hollywood Exclusive – 1st SA Interview with Mario Roman on Roof 2018
Hollywood reviews Final FJX, and on board GoPro at the GXCC
Off-road Champions & Champions!! Hollywood reviews Atlas Copco National