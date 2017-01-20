Man and Machine 2017 info

Greetings everyone, hope you all had a great festive season. Just a note to let you know that the Man and Machine enduro will be held at Boston this year. Dates are 28-29 July (Frid-Sat).

Entry fee will remain at R950

Entries open for previous riders – 1st May

Entries open for remaining spots – 15th May

Entries will be capped at 400 riders.

We will keep you updated as the weeks tick by. We would prefer that you use the facebook page for questions and answers so everybody can benefit. If you do not do facebook, you are more than welcome to email me. The website will explain the event and include “Accomodation Tips””Regs” etc.

https://manandmachinesa.wordpress.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ManAndMachineSa/

Regards

Dino Santoro/Darryl Melrose

082 565 6866/082 452 9261

Man and Machine