Press release – DeWildt Funduro

Dear friends & riders ,

The past month have been interesting to say the least, but we are all sorted now and looking forward to the best ever DE WILDT FUNDURO.

Thank you!  Entries  The routes  Supersport TV coverage  Social media  Our family

We really like to thank all our riders in staying positive, whilst fighting the system to have our bank account for the Vissie Trustfonds re-activated. All your e-mails, WhatsApp messages and messages were positive and encouraging. Your patience is much appreciated. ENTRIES: Entries are open on www.racecontrol.co.za and we have received 236 entries to date. That leaves only 164 spots open as the event is limited to 400 online entries.

Please take note of the following time frame changes for entries and payment, due to challenges experienced on our side:

 Entries received to date, which is not yet paid, as well as new entries until Friday 21 April 2017 @ R400.00. Please make sure we receive your proof of payment on or before 21 April 2017 otherwise you will fall in the next category

.  Entries &/or payment received from 22 April to 30 April 2017 @ R450.00

.  Entries &/or received from 1 May to 12 May @ R500.00.

 Online entries close 12 May 2017 at 12h00 , or when we reach 400 entrants .

 Your entry is only complete when payment is received.

 Weather permitting we will have 50 on the day entries. These entries are at the sole discretion of the Chief Marshall. The cost of these entries will be R600.00.  Please make sure all your paperwork with regards to your entry is completed

.  Please note the banking details : As correctly stated in the event regs ; BANK: FIRST NATIONAL BANK (FNB) ACCOUNT NAME: DIE VISSIE TRUSTFONDS ACCOUNT NUMBER: 62 67 66 003 41 BRANCH: WONDERPARK BRANCH CODE: 25 00 66

 PLEASE FORWARD PROOF OF PAYMENT TO anton@thegrowingbusiness.co.za and admin@laerskoolvissershoek.co.za

THE ROUTES: Both routes have been extended, the Lemon & Herb is now 28 kilometres and the Peri- Peri is also 28 kilometres. The Lemon & Herb still caters for first timers, weekend warriors and noobs. As part of the Lemon & Herb we will have a junior loop. This is for primary school riders only, and must please be accompanied by an adult rider on the day. Again the Peri- Peri will not disappoint you this year because we added some technical bits. There will once again be a Fun-X section for both Lemon & Herb and Peri-Peri riders. Due to the help of friends the Fun-X sections have been enlarged.

SUPERSPORT TV COVERAGE:

The seventh DE WILDT FUNDURO will once again be covered by Supersport, the production will be done by Wildcam TV. It will be a 28minute production to be aired at least seven times. However this is only possible through sponsorships. We have two committed sponsors and one possible sponsor, which leave us with one spot open. Please let us know if you know of someone that might be interested. This year we will be adding documentary and reality TV flavours to the production. But the best news is that we have been approached by Supersport to do a documentary on one of the country’s top riders at the DE WILDT FUNDURO. Watch this space! SOCIAL MEDIA: Please keep an eye on our Facebook page, Vissershoek Laerskool Funduro and participate in the discussions on moto 101 and e-dirt.

We have also added a YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY3r-RCXfDu77L24eC1ITmQ or search for DE WILDT FUNDURO. If you have some clips from previous years that you do not mind sharing, please let us know.

WE WELCOME TO THE FAMILY:

2016 & 2017 2016 & 2017

2017

2015, 2016 & 2017 2016 & 2017 2013 to 2017 2016 & 2017

2013 to 2017 2017 2011 to 2017 2014 to 2017

We encourage feedback, comments and suggestions. Please feel free to contact us.

The DE WILDT FUNDURO TEAM