Wild West hosts Rnd 2 of the Liquorland National Enduro championship

Liquorland Wild West National Enduro – Round 2

25 March 2017

Entries are now open on www.racecontrol.co.za

This is going to be a GREAT event with Live Entertainment to enjoy at prize-giving!!

Prize-giving will be held at Laerskool Hennopsrivier in support of their annual potjie competition (@R60 a meal ticket – all proceeds go back to the school, meal tickets available on Race Control), there will also be food stands and drinks available at the school, and ample safe parking.

Accommodation recommendations:

– aha River Place Lodge (www.aha.co.za)

– La Wiida Lodge (www.lawiidalodge.co.za)

– Birdsong Guest Lodge (www.birdsongguesthouse.co.za)

– Guest House Oak Tree (www.guesthouseoaktree.co.za)

– Route 511 Guest House (www.route511.co.za)

– Idle Winds (www.idlewinds.co.za)

– Tom’s Backpackers (082 893 1291)

– Hennops Pride Resort (www.hennopspride.co.za)